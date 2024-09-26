Left Menu

India-UK Bilateral Connections Celebrated at Labour Party Conference

The High Commission of India and the Labour Party celebrated India-UK bilateral partnership at an event during the party’s annual conference in Liverpool. Key figures from both countries' political and business sectors engaged in discussions aiming to leverage the evolving global economy and technological advancements for mutual growth and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:27 IST
India-UK Bilateral Connections Celebrated at Labour Party Conference
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The High Commission of India in London and the Labour Party co-hosted a special event celebrating the bilateral partnership at the party's annual conference in Liverpool. With the presence of UK Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds and British-Indian Minister Seema Malhotra, the event aimed to foster discussions on topics of mutual interest.

Diaspora outreach organization Labour Indians distributed a pamphlet titled 'The UK-India Relationship: Perspectives on a Future Partnership' during the conference. Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, emphasized the fresh momentum in the bilateral relationship, highlighting collaboration in science, technology, and education as key areas of focus.

Reynolds, who oversees the free trade agreement negotiations with India, along with newly-elected Indian-origin MPs, underscored the potential of combining UK's AI expertise and India's software talent to drive innovation. The four-day conference concluded with keynote addresses from leading figures including Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024