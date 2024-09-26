India-UK Bilateral Connections Celebrated at Labour Party Conference

The High Commission of India in London and the Labour Party co-hosted a special event celebrating the bilateral partnership at the party's annual conference in Liverpool. With the presence of UK Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds and British-Indian Minister Seema Malhotra, the event aimed to foster discussions on topics of mutual interest.

Diaspora outreach organization Labour Indians distributed a pamphlet titled 'The UK-India Relationship: Perspectives on a Future Partnership' during the conference. Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, emphasized the fresh momentum in the bilateral relationship, highlighting collaboration in science, technology, and education as key areas of focus.

Reynolds, who oversees the free trade agreement negotiations with India, along with newly-elected Indian-origin MPs, underscored the potential of combining UK's AI expertise and India's software talent to drive innovation. The four-day conference concluded with keynote addresses from leading figures including Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

(With inputs from agencies.)