Left Menu

India-UK Partnership Celebrated at Labour Party Conference

The High Commission of India co-hosted an event with the Labour Party during its annual conference in Liverpool to celebrate India-UK bilateral relations. The event featured discussions on science, technology, and digital public infrastructure, emphasizing the collaboration potential between both nations with changing governments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-09-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 22:01 IST
India-UK Partnership Celebrated at Labour Party Conference
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The High Commission of India and the Labour Party jointly hosted a significant event amid the governing party's annual conference in Liverpool, celebrating the robust bilateral relationship between India and the UK.

Notable attendees included UK Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds and Minister for Migration and Citizenship Seema Malhotra, among other Labour MPs elected in July. The event facilitated vital discussions on shared interests, such as science, technology, and digital public infrastructure.

Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami highlighted the refreshed momentum in India-UK relations, driven by new governments aiming to leverage opportunities in the evolving global economy. The event also underscored the potential impacts of collaborations on global economic growth and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024