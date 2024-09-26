India-UK Partnership Celebrated at Labour Party Conference
The High Commission of India co-hosted an event with the Labour Party during its annual conference in Liverpool to celebrate India-UK bilateral relations. The event featured discussions on science, technology, and digital public infrastructure, emphasizing the collaboration potential between both nations with changing governments.
The High Commission of India and the Labour Party jointly hosted a significant event amid the governing party's annual conference in Liverpool, celebrating the robust bilateral relationship between India and the UK.
Notable attendees included UK Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds and Minister for Migration and Citizenship Seema Malhotra, among other Labour MPs elected in July. The event facilitated vital discussions on shared interests, such as science, technology, and digital public infrastructure.
Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami highlighted the refreshed momentum in India-UK relations, driven by new governments aiming to leverage opportunities in the evolving global economy. The event also underscored the potential impacts of collaborations on global economic growth and sustainability.
