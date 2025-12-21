Left Menu

Tensions Rise After Bangladeshi Youth Leader's Death

Security in Sylhet, Bangladesh, has been tightened around the Indian Assistant High Commission office after the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. His death has sparked protests and unrest, leading to increased safety measures. Hadi was a vocal figure in anti-government protests and his assassination has amplified tensions.

Updated: 21-12-2025 09:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Security has been tightened at Bangladesh's Sylhet city surrounding the Indian Assistant High Commission office and visa application centre. These measures come amidst heightened tensions following the assassination of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, officials revealed.

The Sylhet Metropolitan Police, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam, affirmed that the increased security is to prevent any third-party exploitation of the situation. Reinforcements were reportedly in place at key locations, including the Upashahar area where the Assistant High Commission office and the High Commissioner's residence are situated, and the Shobhanighat visa application centre.

Hadi, who was instrumental in last year's student-led protests against the Awami League government and a candidate in the upcoming general elections, was fatally shot by masked gunmen in Dhaka. His death has led to widespread protests, with Inqilab Mancha issuing ultimatums to the government for justice. Hadi's funeral in Dhaka saw massive attendance, where mourners expressed their anger through anti-India slogans.

