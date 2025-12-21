Tensions Rise After Bangladeshi Youth Leader's Death

Security has been tightened at Bangladesh's Sylhet city surrounding the Indian Assistant High Commission office and visa application centre. These measures come amidst heightened tensions following the assassination of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, officials revealed.

The Sylhet Metropolitan Police, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam, affirmed that the increased security is to prevent any third-party exploitation of the situation. Reinforcements were reportedly in place at key locations, including the Upashahar area where the Assistant High Commission office and the High Commissioner's residence are situated, and the Shobhanighat visa application centre.

Hadi, who was instrumental in last year's student-led protests against the Awami League government and a candidate in the upcoming general elections, was fatally shot by masked gunmen in Dhaka. His death has led to widespread protests, with Inqilab Mancha issuing ultimatums to the government for justice. Hadi's funeral in Dhaka saw massive attendance, where mourners expressed their anger through anti-India slogans.