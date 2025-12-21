Alexander Isak's Injury Mars Liverpool's Victory
Alexander Isak, playing for Liverpool, suffered a left ankle injury while scoring in a 2-1 win against Tottenham. He exited the game just 11 minutes after substituting in. The severity of the injury remains uncertain according to Liverpool's manager Arne Slot.
In Saturday's Premier League match, Liverpool's Alexander Isak was forced off the field following a left ankle injury. The incident occurred as he scored the team's first goal in their 2-1 victory over Tottenham at Tottenham's ground.
Isak netted the ball in the 56th minute, propelling Liverpool into a lead, but Micky van de Ven's challenge injured the Swedish striker. The injury struck just 11 minutes after Isak came on as a halftime substitute.
Liverpool manager Arne Slot expressed uncertainty regarding the injury's severity. Despite Liverpool's win, the match was marred by another red card for Tottenham's Xavi Simons, adding to the home team's woes.
