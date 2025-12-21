Alexander Isak's Injury Mars Liverpool's Victory

In Saturday's Premier League match, Liverpool's Alexander Isak was forced off the field following a left ankle injury. The incident occurred as he scored the team's first goal in their 2-1 victory over Tottenham at Tottenham's ground.

Isak netted the ball in the 56th minute, propelling Liverpool into a lead, but Micky van de Ven's challenge injured the Swedish striker. The injury struck just 11 minutes after Isak came on as a halftime substitute.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot expressed uncertainty regarding the injury's severity. Despite Liverpool's win, the match was marred by another red card for Tottenham's Xavi Simons, adding to the home team's woes.