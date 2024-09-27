Left Menu

Mata Shri Chintpurni Mahotsav Inaugurated in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri launched the three-day Mata Shri Chintpurni Mahotsav at Mela Ground Amb. The event, initially set to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, included a Shobha Yatra, school kit presentations, and a development exhibition showcasing various state programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 27-09-2024 00:37 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 00:37 IST
Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri inaugurated the Mata Shri Chintpurni Mahotsav at Mela Ground Amb on Thursday.

The three-day festival was initially set to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who could not attend due to illness.

Agnihotri welcomed the holy flame of Mata Shri Chintpurni in the office premises of the Amb sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and participated in the 'Shobha Yatra', a statement issued here said.

Later, the deputy chief minister paid obeisance to the goddess in the pandal set up in the Mela Ground. He prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the district and the state. He also unveiled the festival plaque.

With the administration celebrating the first day of the festival as 'Sukh Ashray Diwas', Agnihotri presented school kits to eight children under the 'Sukh Ashray Yojana'.

He also inaugurated the development exhibition organised at Amb Sports Ground as part of the festival and visited the exhibition stalls related to plans, achievements and programs of various state government departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

