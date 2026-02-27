Left Menu

India's Youth: The Pioneers of Global Solutions

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized India's youth as the nation's strongest asset, noting their rising capability in addressing global challenges through innovation. Speaking at the eighth convocation of Shri Vaishnav Vidyapeeth Vishwavidyalaya, Birla highlighted the importance of research and collective efforts in educational institutions.

In a recent address at the Shri Vaishnav Vidyapeeth Vishwavidyalaya convocation, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla underscored the pivotal role of India's youth in charting the nation's future. He praised their innovative prowess as crucial to resolving global challenges.

Birla pointed out that the world is increasingly turning to India's youthful demographic for solutions. He stressed the significance of fostering innovation and research to enhance the youth's capacity to tackle both domestic and international issues.

The Speaker applauded the resilience of India's cultural and educational institutions in preserving key values through history, and encouraged graduates to contribute actively towards India's development as a nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

