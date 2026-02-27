India's Youth: The Pioneers of Global Solutions
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized India's youth as the nation's strongest asset, noting their rising capability in addressing global challenges through innovation. Speaking at the eighth convocation of Shri Vaishnav Vidyapeeth Vishwavidyalaya, Birla highlighted the importance of research and collective efforts in educational institutions.
- Country:
- India
In a recent address at the Shri Vaishnav Vidyapeeth Vishwavidyalaya convocation, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla underscored the pivotal role of India's youth in charting the nation's future. He praised their innovative prowess as crucial to resolving global challenges.
Birla pointed out that the world is increasingly turning to India's youthful demographic for solutions. He stressed the significance of fostering innovation and research to enhance the youth's capacity to tackle both domestic and international issues.
The Speaker applauded the resilience of India's cultural and educational institutions in preserving key values through history, and encouraged graduates to contribute actively towards India's development as a nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bridging Global Education: Minerva University and Universal Education Collaborate
Avanse Financial Services Achieves High Ratings in Education Financing
Maharashtra's Crackdown on Exam Malpractices: A Move Toward Fair Education
Hong Kong Trader J Law Expands Investment Education Globally
HCLTech and IIT Kanpur Join Forces for Research-Driven Innovation