Desperate Journeys: Migrants’ Dangerous Mediterranean Passage

Spanish authorities and the European Union's border agency, Frontex, launched a search effort on Friday for a missing migrant boat in the Mediterranean. The vessel, reportedly aiming for the Balearic Islands, highlights the ongoing risks of the perilous migration routes leading to Europe.

The International Organization for Migration raised the alarm as the Mediterranean remains one of the deadliest routes, with at least 483 migrant deaths or disappearances last year. Smugglers have shifted routes from Morocco to Algeria, exploiting perceived lax controls and utilizing faster boats to outpace authorities.

Amid diplomacy efforts, Spain is urging closer cooperation with Algeria to combat smuggling networks. While Spanish officials consider enhancing air surveillance, they are wary of strained relations and are instead focusing on exchanging security information to prevent further tragedies along these dangerous routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)