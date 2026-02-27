Left Menu

Charting New Waters: Indian Navy's Ambitious Maritime Expansion

The Indian Navy aims to expand into a 200-plus ship maritime force by 2035. It plans to add 15 vessels in 2026, fostering self-reliance in shipbuilding. With a focus on Aatmanirbharta, all new ships are built in Indian yards, marking a significant push towards indigenisation and operational readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-02-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 17:13 IST
The Indian Navy is setting ambitious targets to become a 200-plus ship maritime force by 2035, with plans to induct another 15 ships in 2026, according to Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. His remarks came during the commissioning of INS Anjadip at Chennai Port.

Admiral Tripathi highlighted the Navy's vision for self-reliance, aiming for complete indigenous shipbuilding by 2047. Presently, all 50 ships on order are being constructed in Indian shipyards, transitioning the focus from 'Make in India' to 'Trust in India'.

The operational readiness of the Navy remains a priority, particularly in areas like Anti-Submarine and under-sea warfare. INS Anjadip marks an enhancement in the country's coastal defenses, showcasing robust indigenous capabilities.

