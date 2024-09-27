Saif Ali Khan Highlights Social Media's Impact, Celebrity-Paparazzi Dynamics

Actor Saif Ali Khan has expressed concerns about the negative impact of social media on mental health and personal time management. Speaking at the India Today Mumbai Conclave 2024, Khan, who avoids popular platforms like X and Instagram, cited the time-consuming nature of social media as a significant drawback.

Khan emphasized that social media often leads to unnecessary comparisons and negativity, which can be detrimental for someone in his position. He revealed that he feels more fulfilled spending time on concrete activities like reading or pursuing hobbies rather than scrolling through apps.

Addressing celebrity culture, Khan spoke about the symbiotic relationship between celebrities and the paparazzi in India. Unlike in the US and UK, Indian paparazzi generally avoid publishing embarrassing photos, which Khan attributes to a unique and considerate dynamic in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)