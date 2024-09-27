Left Menu

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Leads BigCash's New TV Campaign 'Bade Kaam Ka Khel'

Green Giraffe Media has launched a TV campaign for BigCash, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The campaign highlights ambition, strategy, and skill as essential for success in India's real-money gaming market. Featuring Siddiqui, the campaign aims to broaden BigCash's audience and reinforce its commitment to trustworthy, user-friendly gameplay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 10:57 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 10:57 IST
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Leads BigCash's New TV Campaign 'Bade Kaam Ka Khel'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
  • Country:
  • India

Green Giraffe Media has launched a groundbreaking TV campaign for BigCash, featuring the highly acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the brand ambassador. The campaign, titled 'Bade Kaam Ka Khel,' emphasizes ambition, strategy, and skill as the driving forces in India's competitive real-money gaming market.

With Siddiqui as the face, BigCash aims to not only broaden its national reach but also bolster brand trust. Known for his engaging performances, Siddiqui's role in the TVC adds a unique blend of humor and relatability, making the campaign more impactful.

Featuring multi-game offerings, BigCash underscores how skill-based games can lead to real monetary gains. The first ad 'Khoon-Pasina' sees Siddiqui in a dual role, delivering a witty message that smart decisions drive success—mirroring the platform's ethos. Two more films focusing on BigCash Poker and Rummy will follow, further strengthening the brand's reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024