Idris Elba to Star in Series Adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s 'Things Fall Apart'

British actor Idris Elba will star in and produce the series adaptation of Chinua Achebe's seminal novel 'Things Fall Apart', following the story of Okonkwo, a resolute African warrior. The project is executive produced by David Oyelowo and has a rich legacy, previously adapted in a 1987 miniseries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-09-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 12:44 IST
British star Idris Elba is set to headline the series adaptation of 'Things Fall Apart', the debut novel by acclaimed Nigerian author Chinua Achebe.

As reported by entertainment news outlet Variety, Elba will not only star but also produce the series through his production company 22Summers. The project will see actor David Oyelowo's Yoruba Saxon taking on the role of executive producer.

Published in 1958 and widely recognized as one of the greatest novels ever written, 'Things Fall Apart' is the first book in Achebe's The African Trilogy, followed by 'No Longer at Ease' (1960) and 'Arrow of God' (1964).

The series will delve into the life of Okonkwo (portrayed by Elba), an indomitable African warrior determined to preserve his people's traditions amid the disruptive influence of British colonialism.

As these external forces upend his world, Okonkwo's fierce resolve leads to a poignant struggle, highlighting the tension between strength, vulnerability, and adaptability.

Translated into over 60 languages and garlanded with awards such as the Nigerian National Merit Award and the Man Booker International Prize, 'Things Fall Apart' has made a profound impact. It had previously been adapted into a popular 1987 miniseries, with actor Pete Edochie playing Okonkwo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

