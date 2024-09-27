Alma Lasers Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation in Aesthetic Solutions

Alma Lasers, a subsidiary of Sisram Medical and a leader in energy-based medical and aesthetic solutions, has commenced its 25th-anniversary celebrations at the Alma Academy in Thailand. The event was attended by 340 physicians and company partners from 34 countries.

Established in 1999, Alma Lasers has rolled out transformative aesthetic platforms that have become symbols of well-being and confidence for millions. The company has revolutionized treatment paradigms in various aesthetic areas, setting new benchmarks in the industry.

Alma Lasers is now a world-leading provider in the aesthetic sector, with products sold in over 100 countries. The company's offerings include energy-based devices, injectables, advanced skin analysis, home-use devices, and premium skincare products. The anniversary event in Thailand featured discussions on the latest advancements and real-world case practices by 17 industry experts from across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)