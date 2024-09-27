Left Menu

Alma Lasers Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation in Aesthetic Solutions

Alma Lasers, a global leader in energy-based aesthetic solutions, celebrates its 25th anniversary. The event took place at the Alma Academy in Thailand, drawing 340 physicians and partners. Alma has significantly influenced the aesthetic industry with its innovative products and techniques, serving millions worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caesarea | Updated: 27-09-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 13:01 IST
Alma Lasers Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation in Aesthetic Solutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Alma Lasers, a subsidiary of Sisram Medical and a leader in energy-based medical and aesthetic solutions, has commenced its 25th-anniversary celebrations at the Alma Academy in Thailand. The event was attended by 340 physicians and company partners from 34 countries.

Established in 1999, Alma Lasers has rolled out transformative aesthetic platforms that have become symbols of well-being and confidence for millions. The company has revolutionized treatment paradigms in various aesthetic areas, setting new benchmarks in the industry.

Alma Lasers is now a world-leading provider in the aesthetic sector, with products sold in over 100 countries. The company's offerings include energy-based devices, injectables, advanced skin analysis, home-use devices, and premium skincare products. The anniversary event in Thailand featured discussions on the latest advancements and real-world case practices by 17 industry experts from across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024