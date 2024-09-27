Left Menu

Naomi Campbell Banned from Charity Trusteeship Over Misuse of Funds

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has been banned from being a charity trustee for five years following an inquiry into her charity, Fashion For Relief. The Charity Commission found funds were misused on personal expenses like spa treatments and cigarettes. Only 8.5% of the charity's expenditure was on charitable grants.

Updated: 27-09-2024 14:13 IST
Supermodel Naomi Campbell has been prohibited from holding a charity trustee role for five years following a comprehensive inquiry.

The Charity Commission's probe revealed that her organisation, Fashion For Relief, mishandled funds, allocating them to personal expenses such as spa treatments and cigarettes instead of charitable grants. Campbell, alongside two others, has been barred from trusteeship due to multiple instances of misconduct and mismanagement.

Between 2016 and 2022, only 8.5% of Fashion For Relief's expenses were directed toward charitable activities. Unauthorized payments totaling 290,000 pounds ($388,000) were traced to one trustee, funding room services and other non-charitable expenses. The Commission has since recovered over 400,000 pounds to cover the organisation's outstanding liabilities.

