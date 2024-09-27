Left Menu

Madonna's Stepmother Joan Ciccone Dies at 81 After Battle With Aggressive Cancer

Joan Clare Ciccone, stepmother of pop icon Madonna, passed away at 81 on September 24, 2023, after battling aggressive cancer. Joan, who married Madonna's father in 1966, profoundly impacted her family. The news was confirmed by an obituary acquired by People magazine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 14:25 IST
Madonna's Stepmother Joan Ciccone Dies at 81 After Battle With Aggressive Cancer
Madonna (Photo/Instagram/@madonna). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Joan Clare Ciccone, the stepmother of renowned pop icon Madonna, has died at the age of 81 after a brief battle with aggressive cancer. She passed away on September 24, according to an online obituary obtained by People magazine.

Joan married Madonna's father, Silvio Ciccone, in 1966. Family and friends expressed deep sorrow in the obituary, stating, 'She will be terribly missed by her family and friends whose lives she enriched with her enthusiasm, joy, and love.'

Joan entered Madonna's life when the singer was just eight years old, following the death of Madonna's biological mother in 1963. Reflecting on her relationship with Joan in a 2002 interview, Madonna admitted to struggling with acceptance during her youth, describing moments of chaos and hardship.

The pop star has previously shared that her relationship with Joan was strained during her formative years. In earlier interviews, Madonna mentioned having no significant relationship with Joan, which resulted in a lack of role models as she grew up.

Besides being a stepmother to Madonna and her six siblings, Joan and Silvio had two children together, Jennifer and Mario. The family also mourned the loss of their son Joey shortly after birth due to a heart defect.

Born in Taylor, Michigan, Joan worked as a dental assistant after studying at Henry Ford Community College and ran a daycare for over two decades. In 1995, she and Silvio moved to Suttons Bay, Michigan, to establish and operate Ciccone Vineyard and Winery.

Joan's obituary highlighted her deep love for her grandchildren, expressing sadness about missing their significant milestones due to her cancer diagnosis. Her passing follows the death of Madonna's brother, Anthony, who died at the age of 66 in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024