Telangana Chief Minister Honours Chess Champions

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday felicitated chess players Dronavalli Harika and Arjun Erigaisi, announcing a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh each for their outstanding achievements. The duo, hailing from Telangana, recently clinched gold medals at the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad held in Budapest.

The felicitation ceremony saw the presence of state Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and other dignitaries, underscoring the state government's commitment to promoting and supporting sports excellence.

In an official release, the government reiterated its dedication to honoring the remarkable achievements of Indian athletes on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)