Telangana Chief Minister Honours Chess Champions

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy awarded chess players Dronavalli Harika and Arjun Erigaisi with Rs 25 lakh each for their gold medal wins at the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Budapest. The state is dedicated to promoting sports excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-09-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 16:04 IST
Revanth Reddy Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday felicitated chess players Dronavalli Harika and Arjun Erigaisi, announcing a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh each for their outstanding achievements. The duo, hailing from Telangana, recently clinched gold medals at the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad held in Budapest.

The felicitation ceremony saw the presence of state Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and other dignitaries, underscoring the state government's commitment to promoting and supporting sports excellence.

In an official release, the government reiterated its dedication to honoring the remarkable achievements of Indian athletes on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

