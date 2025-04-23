Left Menu

Finance Minister's Swift Return Amidst Kashmir Tragedy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has shortened her US trip following a terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 deaths. As a member of the Cabinet Committee on Security, she quickly returns to India to address the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 09:01 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 09:01 IST
Finance Minister's Swift Return Amidst Kashmir Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has abruptly cut short her official visit to the United States after a catastrophic terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, left 26 people dead, primarily tourists, on Tuesday.

Sitharaman is a member of the five-member Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also curtailed his scheduled Saudi Arabia visit to return to New Delhi by Wednesday morning.

The finance ministry communicated via a post on X, stating, 'Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman is cutting short her official visit to the USA-Peru. She is taking the earliest available flight back to India to be with our people in this difficult and tragic time.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025