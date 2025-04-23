Finance Minister's Swift Return Amidst Kashmir Tragedy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has abruptly cut short her official visit to the United States after a catastrophic terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, left 26 people dead, primarily tourists, on Tuesday.

Sitharaman is a member of the five-member Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also curtailed his scheduled Saudi Arabia visit to return to New Delhi by Wednesday morning.

The finance ministry communicated via a post on X, stating, 'Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman is cutting short her official visit to the USA-Peru. She is taking the earliest available flight back to India to be with our people in this difficult and tragic time.'

