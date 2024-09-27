The Legendary Career and Legacy of Dame Maggie Smith

Dame Maggie Smith, the iconic British actor renowned for her stellar performances in 'The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie,' 'Downton Abbey,' and the 'Harry Potter' series, has passed away at the age of 89. Smith's sons, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens, confirmed that she died early Friday in a London hospital.

'She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother,' the family said in a statement issued through publicist Clair Dobbs.

Celebrated as one of Britain's finest actresses, Smith garnered numerous accolades, including two Academy Awards, several BAFTAs, and Golden Globes. Her illustrious career spanned both stage and screen, earning her praise from directors and critics alike for her intellectual rigor and scene-stealing talent.

