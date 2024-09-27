Elections at Delhi University's North Campus: Hope for Improved Infrastructure and Safety
Delhi University's North Campus held elections amid a flurry of activity with candidates' supporters canvassing and students voting. Posters were removed by court order, and students expressed hopes for better infrastructure and women's safety. Police maintained order as students discussed politics over tea.
Delhi University's North Campus, bustling with election fervor, saw candidates' supporters avidly distributing pamphlets and throwing flyers as students lined up to cast their votes on Friday.
Following a Delhi High Court order, posters and banners were removed from the campus walls. Students, hopeful for improved campus infrastructure and enhanced women's safety, stood in long lines at the polling stations.
Hasna Fathima emphasized the need for a safer, cleaner campus with better infrastructure, pinpointing issues like insufficient street lighting that renders areas unsafe for women after dark.
Another student, engaged in distributing pamphlets, stated they supported a candidate known for delivering on infrastructure improvements, including transportation and water facilities for students. Meanwhile, campus tea and food stalls thrived as students congregated to discuss the election.
Police presence and barricades ensured order throughout the bustling campus.
