Left Menu

KEC International Gets Green Light: Delhi High Court Lifts Tender Ban

KEC International has been allowed by the Delhi High Court to participate in ongoing bids, including those of Power Grid Corporation of India. The court has temporarily suspended a previous order by PGCIL that barred KEC from tender participation. KEC's order intake grew 17% in FY26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 14:03 IST
KEC International Gets Green Light: Delhi High Court Lifts Tender Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal victory, KEC International has been granted permission by the Delhi High Court to partake in current bidding processes, including projects from the Power Grid Corporation of India.

The development comes after PGCIL's November 2025 decision to bar the company from its tenders, which has now been put on hold by the court pending further proceedings.

KEC International, showcasing a strong performance with a 17% rise in order intake as of FY26, can continue its participation in the bids until PGCIL completes its internal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025