KEC International Gets Green Light: Delhi High Court Lifts Tender Ban

In a significant legal victory, KEC International has been granted permission by the Delhi High Court to partake in current bidding processes, including projects from the Power Grid Corporation of India.

The development comes after PGCIL's November 2025 decision to bar the company from its tenders, which has now been put on hold by the court pending further proceedings.

KEC International, showcasing a strong performance with a 17% rise in order intake as of FY26, can continue its participation in the bids until PGCIL completes its internal actions.

