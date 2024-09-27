High-Level Investigation Demanded into Use of Animal Fat in Tirupati Laddus

An Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) member has called for a high-level probe into a recent report by the National Dairy Development Board-Center for Analysis and Learning in Livestock and Food verifying the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati laddus.

Venugopal Badaravada, an ICAR member, addressed a five-page letter to President Droupadi Murmu, voicing concerns about the integrity of the NDDB report. He suggested mandating 'bilona desi cow ghee' in temples across India, emphasizing that such a move would revitalize traditional practices, restore trust in temple offerings, and support the conservation of India's indigenous cattle.

Badaravada also called for a thorough investigation into the NDDB-CALF report's findings and advocated monitoring various government bodies to curtail the unchecked promotion of foreign cattle breeds. He stressed that using native cattle products in temples could benefit farmers' incomes and rebuild devotees' faith.

The ICAR member proposed that a top authority or a sitting Supreme Court judge lead the investigation to guarantee transparency. He emphasized the need to restore trust among devotees and farmers who have suffered losses, and to reconfirm public confidence in the Modi government through prompt justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)