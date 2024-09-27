Left Menu

TMC Students' Wing Suspends Members Over Controversial Film Promotion

The Trinamool Congress students' wing suspended Prantik Chakraborty and Rajanya Haldar for discussing their upcoming film on social media. The film, 'Agamani, Tilottomader Galpo', was advertised with a reference to a tragic incident, leading to their immediate suspension for anti-party activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-09-2024 23:57 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 23:57 IST
  • India

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) students' wing suspended two senior members on Friday night after they publicized their upcoming film on social media.

Prantik Chakraborty and Rajanya Haldar were suspended immediately by Trinamool Chhatra Parishad state president Trinankur Bhattacharya. Haldar had posted the film's poster, 'Agamani, Tilottomader Galpo', citing a sensitive incident at RG Kar Medical College.

The film, directed by Chakraborty and set to release in early October with Haldar in the lead, was perceived as exploiting a tragic event, causing nationwide outrage. The party will maintain the suspension until a disciplinary review is complete.

(With inputs from agencies.)

