Israeli Strikes Level Hezbollah Headquarters, Escalating Lebanon Conflict

The Israeli military has launched a series of strikes on Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut, leading to massive explosions that have killed at least six people and injured 91, according to Lebanon's health ministry. The attack targeted Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and destroyed multiple high-rise buildings.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut short his US visit and returned to Israel following the airstrikes. He had earlier vowed at the UN to continue the campaign against Hezbollah, impacting hopes for a cease-fire. The strikes have intensified the conflict, with Israel now focusing on dismantling Hezbollah's leadership.

Footage showed extensive damage and rescue efforts in Beirut's Dahiyeh suburbs. The impact has pushed the region closer to potential full-fledged war. Meanwhile, Hezbollah has retaliated by firing rockets at Israel, leading to ongoing tensions and further displacement of residents on both sides of the border.

