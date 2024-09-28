Tripura CM Highlights India's Role in Bangladesh and Tourism Development

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha stated that Bangladesh's situation cannot improve without India during a speech at a government function on World Tourism Day.

He urged the people of Bangladesh to remember India's significant contributions to their independence, emphasizing the sacrifices made by the Indian army and the Tripura populace.

Saha also announced plans to transform the Old Governor House, Pushpabant Palace, into a five-star hotel, and highlighted the need for professionalism in the tourism industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)