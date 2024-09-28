Bridging Cultures: BRICS Dialogue on Civilizations Concludes in Kazan
The BRICS Dialogue on Civilizations event held in Kazan, Russia, gathered over 300 participants from BRICS countries, emphasizing people-to-people and cultural exchanges. The event aimed to deepen mutual understanding and inspire citizens to become ambassadors for cultural dialogue, supporting the Global Civilization Initiative.
The 'BRICS Dialogue on Civilizations' event, held on September 24th in Kazan, Russia, drew over 300 participants, including experts, scholars, and youth from BRICS countries.
Co-hosted by the State Council Information Office of China, the Tatarstan Government of Russia, and the Chinese Consulate-General in Kazan, the event emphasized the importance of cultural exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations.
Organizers hope the dialogue will strengthen cultural ties and inspire BRICS citizens to support the Global Civilization Initiative, aiming for a shared future for humanity.
