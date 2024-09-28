Left Menu

Sennheiser Unveils Exclusive Deals for Great Indian Festival 2024

Sennheiser has announced deals on its premium audio products during the Great Indian Festival 2024, starting September 27. Prime members get early access. Offers include No-Cost EMI, extra bank card discounts, and special prices on items such as the MOMENTUM headphones, Profile USB Microphone, and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 10:55 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 10:55 IST
Sennheiser, a leader in audio technology, has announced a range of attractive deals for the upcoming Great Indian Festival 2024. Starting from September 27, users can avail of these offers, with Prime members receiving early access from midnight on September 26.

The sale includes up to 24 months of No Cost EMI and additional discounts with select bank cards on bestselling Sennheiser products. Key highlights include the Profile Streaming Set USB Microphone, HD 490 Pro Studio Headphones, MOMENTUM 4 (Copper) headphones, and more.

Sennheiser's Profile USB Microphone, perfect for podcasters and streamers, is priced at INR 9999. The MOMENTUM 4 headphones, renowned for sound quality and design, are available for INR 19,900. The HD 490 Pro Headphones, ideal for studio use, are priced at INR 23990. The ACCENTUM Plus headphones and MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 earbuds are also featured in the deals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

