The Mystique of Jammu

Jammu, often overshadowed by the more popular destination of Kashmir, quietly holds its own with a rich cultural heritage and scenic beauty that rivals any other region in India.

The city is adorned with ancient temples that date back centuries and is the site of vibrant festivals that attract thousands of visitors annually.

Despite its historical significance and charm, Jammu remains one of the underrated gems in India's diverse cultural landscape, beckoning those who seek to explore its depths.

(With inputs from agencies.)