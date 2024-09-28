Left Menu

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama Set for Theatrical Release in India with New Language Dubs

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, a 1999 Japanese-Indian anime film, will be released theatrically in India on October 18. The film, directed by Yugo Sako, Ram Mohan, and Koichi Sasaki, will feature new Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubs. Geek Pictures India, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment are behind the distribution.

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama Set for Theatrical Release in India with New Language Dubs
'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama', the 1999 Japanese-Indian anime film, is set for its first-ever theatrical release in India on October 18, with new dubs in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The animated film, directed by Yugo Sako, Ram Mohan, and Koichi Sasaki, will hit cinema halls in a pristine 4K format. Geek Pictures India, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment will handle the distribution across the country.

Geek Pictures India emphasized their commitment to making the film accessible to all audiences, including those with hearing impairments, by complying with guidelines set by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

