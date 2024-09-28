Tributes Pour In for Lata Mangeshkar on Her 95th Birth Anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday paid tribute to playback singer Lata Mangeshkar on her 95th birth anniversary, stating that the music world will always be indebted to her.

Lata Mangeshkar, born on September 28, 1929, passed away in Mumbai on February 6, 2022. "A humble tribute to the Queen of Voice, 'Bharat Ratna' Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary! With her voice, she gave Indian music new heights. Her singing was a heart-touching expression of emotions," Adityanath noted in a post on X in Hindi.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also paid homage, saying she will always be remembered for her distinctive voice. "Tributes to Lata Mangeshkar ji, recipient of Bharat Ratna, National Film Award and Filmfare Special Award, on her birth anniversary! The great singer of Indian music, 'Swar Kokila' Lata Mangeshkar ji, who sang more than 30 thousand songs in 36 languages, will always remain immortal in our memories," he remarked on X in Hindi.

A significant roundabout in Ayodhya, known as Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, features a stone sculpture of a Veena and was constructed to honor her memory. The chowk was inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on her 93rd birth anniversary and developed at an estimated cost of Rs 7.9 crore.

