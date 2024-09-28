Villagers Beat Leopard to Death After Attack in Uttar Pradesh

A leopard was beaten to death by villagers in Amannagar, Uttar Pradesh, after the animal attacked a Homeguard Jawan, officials reported on Saturday.

The incident happened Friday evening when Surendra, the jawan, went to a tubewell behind his house with his children, where the leopard was found sitting on a mango tree.

The leopard attacked Surendra, prompting villagers to intervene and kill the animal. Surendra is receiving treatment in a local hospital, and the forest department is taking departmental action after the post-mortem confirmed the leopard's age and gender.

