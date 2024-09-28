Left Menu

Villagers Beat Leopard to Death After Attack in Uttar Pradesh

A leopard attacked a Homeguard Jawan in Amannagar village, Uttar Pradesh. In response, villagers beat the animal to death. The incident occurred on Friday evening. The jawan, Surendra, is undergoing treatment. The forest department is investigating the matter as departmental action is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor(Up) | Updated: 28-09-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 17:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard was beaten to death by villagers in Amannagar, Uttar Pradesh, after the animal attacked a Homeguard Jawan, officials reported on Saturday.

The incident happened Friday evening when Surendra, the jawan, went to a tubewell behind his house with his children, where the leopard was found sitting on a mango tree.

The leopard attacked Surendra, prompting villagers to intervene and kill the animal. Surendra is receiving treatment in a local hospital, and the forest department is taking departmental action after the post-mortem confirmed the leopard's age and gender.

(With inputs from agencies.)

