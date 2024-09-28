Left Menu

Star-Studded Night: IIFA Utsavam Honors Southern Film Industry's Finest

The IIFA Utsavam kicked off the 2024 International Indian Film Academy Awards, recognizing outstanding talent from Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema. Major winners included Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mani Ratnam, AR Rahman, Nani, and Mrunal Thakur. Best picture awards went to 'Jailer,' 'Dasara,' '2018: Everyone Is A Hero,' and 'Kaatera.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 28-09-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 17:20 IST
Star-Studded Night: IIFA Utsavam Honors Southern Film Industry's Finest

The IIFA Utsavam launched the three-day International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024, celebrating excellence across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mani Ratnam, AR Rahman, Nani, and Mrunal Thakur were among the night's top winners. The event honored talent in categories including best picture, direction, and acting roles.

Tamil film 'Jailer,' Telugu's 'Dasara,' Malayalam's '2018: Everyone Is A Hero,' and Kannada's 'Kaatera' were awarded best picture in their respective categories. The awards continue through Sunday in a celebration of Indian cinematic achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024