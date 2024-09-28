Star-Studded Night: IIFA Utsavam Honors Southern Film Industry's Finest

The IIFA Utsavam launched the three-day International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024, celebrating excellence across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mani Ratnam, AR Rahman, Nani, and Mrunal Thakur were among the night's top winners. The event honored talent in categories including best picture, direction, and acting roles.

Tamil film 'Jailer,' Telugu's 'Dasara,' Malayalam's '2018: Everyone Is A Hero,' and Kannada's 'Kaatera' were awarded best picture in their respective categories. The awards continue through Sunday in a celebration of Indian cinematic achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)