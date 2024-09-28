Star-Studded Night: IIFA Utsavam Honors Southern Film Industry's Finest
The IIFA Utsavam kicked off the 2024 International Indian Film Academy Awards, recognizing outstanding talent from Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema. Major winners included Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mani Ratnam, AR Rahman, Nani, and Mrunal Thakur. Best picture awards went to 'Jailer,' 'Dasara,' '2018: Everyone Is A Hero,' and 'Kaatera.'
The IIFA Utsavam launched the three-day International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024, celebrating excellence across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mani Ratnam, AR Rahman, Nani, and Mrunal Thakur were among the night's top winners. The event honored talent in categories including best picture, direction, and acting roles.
Tamil film 'Jailer,' Telugu's 'Dasara,' Malayalam's '2018: Everyone Is A Hero,' and Kannada's 'Kaatera' were awarded best picture in their respective categories. The awards continue through Sunday in a celebration of Indian cinematic achievements.
