Raghavendra Rathore to Design Outfits for Diljit Dosanjh's European Tour

Indian designer Raghavendra Rathore will create 12 outfits for singer Diljit Dosanjh for the European leg of his 'Dil-Luminati Tour'. The designs will blend traditional Indian aesthetics with modern elements, reflecting Dosanjh's Punjabi roots and dynamic style. Dosanjh praised Rathore for faithfully representing Indian culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 17:32 IST
Indian couturier Raghavendra Rathore will design outfits for Diljit Dosanjh for the European leg of the Punjabi singer's "Dil-Luminati Tour".

The Jodhpur-based designer, who previously collaborated with Dosanjh for the North American tour, will create 12 ensembles blending traditional Indian aesthetics with modern design.

"Diljit's European tour is about celebrating our cultural heritage," Rathore said. Dosanjh added, "Rathore's designs represent Indian culture; together we aim to share our traditions with the world."

The tour will also include performances in India, starting in Delhi on October 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

