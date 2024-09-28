President Murmu Inaugurates Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav 2024

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav 2024 at the Rashtrapati Nilayam. The eight-day festival highlights the art, culture, crafts, and culinary diversity of northeastern states including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.

In her address, President Murmu emphasized the event's significance in preserving the cultural heritage and bridging the gap between northeast and south India. She expressed confidence that the festival would attract numerous visitors, fostering a deeper cultural connection.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, along with several governors and local dignitaries, attended the event, showing strong support. The President also attended the convocation ceremony at NALSAR University of Law and was warmly welcomed in Telangana.

