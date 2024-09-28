Temple Trust Seeks Ban on 'Laddus' Over Quality Concerns at Vindhyavasni Beejasan Devi Shrine

The management trust of the renowned Vindhyavasni Beejasan Devi temple has appealed to the Sehore district collector, urging a ban on the laddus sold by a self-help group on its premises due to complaints about their odor and taste.

Trust chairman Mahesh Upadhya disclosed that devotees had raised concerns, prompting the memo to prevent any potential damage to the temple's reputation. The site is a significant pilgrim destination, attracting thousands of worshippers who brave over 1000 steps to reach it.

The controversy is occurring against similar allegations about laddus at Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati temple. Sehore collector Praveen Singh confirmed receipt of the memo and mentioned ongoing discussions to resolve concerns, considering the SHG employs numerous women. The issue is nearing resolution.

