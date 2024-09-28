Left Menu

India-Japan Conclave Boosts Educational and Cultural Ties

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized strengthening educational collaboration and cultural exchange between India and Japan at the 3rd India-Japan Education Conclave. The event, organized by the Indo-Japan Business Council and supported by the Japanese Embassy, aimed to provide youth with global education and career opportunities.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized the importance of strengthening educational collaboration and cultural exchange between India and Japan during his speech at the 3rd India-Japan Education Conclave in Guwahati on Saturday.

The conclave, organized by the Indo-Japan Business Council (IJBC) in association with the Vivekananda Kendra Institute of Culture, was part of Japan Month celebrations and was supported by the Japanese Embassy in India.

Rijiju noted that the event marks a significant step in reinforcing the growing bond between the two nations, providing students with global educational and career opportunities as envisioned in the Japan-India Vision 2025.

