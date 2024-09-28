India-Japan Conclave Boosts Educational and Cultural Ties

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized the importance of strengthening educational collaboration and cultural exchange between India and Japan during his speech at the 3rd India-Japan Education Conclave in Guwahati on Saturday.

The conclave, organized by the Indo-Japan Business Council (IJBC) in association with the Vivekananda Kendra Institute of Culture, was part of Japan Month celebrations and was supported by the Japanese Embassy in India.

Rijiju noted that the event marks a significant step in reinforcing the growing bond between the two nations, providing students with global educational and career opportunities as envisioned in the Japan-India Vision 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)