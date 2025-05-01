EU Defense Spending Boost: 12 Nations Invoke Escape Clause

The European Commission announced on Wednesday that 12 member states have initiated the national escape clause to amplify their defense budgets. This strategic financial maneuver is expected to bolster the collective military capabilities of the EU.

Countries such as Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, and Finland, among others, have formally made requests to activate this clause. The significance of these requests underscores an intensified focus on strengthening defense infrastructure amid growing geopolitical challenges.

The Commission anticipates additional requests as more nations recognize the necessity to escalate their defense spending. This move reflects an evolving EU strategy to ensure regional security and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)