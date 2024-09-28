Kerala Mourns: Massive Farewell for Lorry Driver Arjun

Hundreds of people lined up for hours on Saturday morning to honor Kerala lorry driver Arjun's memory as his remains were brought to Kannadikkal village from Karnataka.

Arjun, along with his vehicle, went missing following a massive landslide in Shirur village, Karnataka, in July. His body and lorry were found two months later during an extensive search.

State Forest Minister A K Saseendran and other officials received the body at the Kerala border, joined by MLAs and a large motorcade. Emotional scenes unfolded as the motorcade arrived in Kannadikkal, with friends and neighbors in tears. The public gathered at Arjun's house for a final homage.

(With inputs from agencies.)