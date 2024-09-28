Left Menu

Kerala Mourns: Massive Farewell for Lorry Driver Arjun

Hundreds gathered to pay their last respects to lorry driver Arjun in Kannadikkal, Kerala, after his body was recovered from a river months post a catastrophic landslide in Karnataka. Prominent officials and emotional scenes marked the day's proceedings. Arjun's death raised the toll to nine from the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 28-09-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 21:40 IST
Kerala Mourns: Massive Farewell for Lorry Driver Arjun
Arjun
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of people lined up for hours on Saturday morning to honor Kerala lorry driver Arjun's memory as his remains were brought to Kannadikkal village from Karnataka.

Arjun, along with his vehicle, went missing following a massive landslide in Shirur village, Karnataka, in July. His body and lorry were found two months later during an extensive search.

State Forest Minister A K Saseendran and other officials received the body at the Kerala border, joined by MLAs and a large motorcade. Emotional scenes unfolded as the motorcade arrived in Kannadikkal, with friends and neighbors in tears. The public gathered at Arjun's house for a final homage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024