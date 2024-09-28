Kiran Bedi's Nostalgic Visit to Puducherry: A Reunion with the Past

In a nostalgic turn of events, former Puducherry lieutenant governor and ex-IPS officer Kiran Bedi visited Raj Niwas on Saturday, reconnecting with the union territory she once governed.

Bedi, who was in Puducherry to attend private functions, reminisced about her nearly five-year term as LG, which began in 2016. Her visit unfolded over Friday, where she shared memories from her tenure.

During her stay, Bedi met with the current lieutenant governor, K Kailashnathan, a retired IAS officer from the Gujarat cadre, who recently assumed the position last month.

(With inputs from agencies.)