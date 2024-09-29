Arshad Warsi Addresses Online Backlash Over Prabhas Comment

Actor Arshad Warsi recently addressed the controversy surrounding his comments about Telugu star Prabhas in 'Kalki 2898 AD', explaining that his remarks were directed at the character, not the actor.

Speaking at the IIFA Awards 2024, Warsi praised Prabhas as a brilliant actor and lamented the tendency of people to misinterpret statements. He emphasized that giving a bad character to a good actor is disheartening for the audience.

Warsi also spoke against the usage of terms like Bollywood and Tollywood, advocating for a unified Indian film industry. Additionally, he teased the possibility of 'Munna Bhai 3'.

(With inputs from agencies.)