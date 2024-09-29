Left Menu

Arshad Warsi Addresses Online Backlash Over Prabhas Comment

Arshad Warsi has clarified his recent comments about Telugu star Prabhas in 'Kalki 2898 AD', stating his remarks were about the character, not the person. Warsi called Prabhas a brilliant actor and spoke against language barriers in the film industry. He also hinted at a potential 'Munna Bhai 3'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yasisland | Updated: 29-09-2024 00:10 IST | Created: 29-09-2024 00:10 IST
Arshad Warsi

Actor Arshad Warsi recently addressed the controversy surrounding his comments about Telugu star Prabhas in 'Kalki 2898 AD', explaining that his remarks were directed at the character, not the actor.

Speaking at the IIFA Awards 2024, Warsi praised Prabhas as a brilliant actor and lamented the tendency of people to misinterpret statements. He emphasized that giving a bad character to a good actor is disheartening for the audience.

Warsi also spoke against the usage of terms like Bollywood and Tollywood, advocating for a unified Indian film industry. Additionally, he teased the possibility of 'Munna Bhai 3'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

