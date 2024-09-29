Left Menu

Entertainment Buzz: Protests, Bans, and Hollywood Hurdles

The latest entertainment highlights include animal rights activists disrupting a Hermes fashion show, Naomi Campbell's charity ban, and the death of acclaimed actor Maggie Smith at 89. Katy Perry's affection for an Australian penguin chick and the challenges faced by TV comedies in Hollywood are also featured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2024 02:26 IST | Created: 29-09-2024 02:26 IST
Entertainment Buzz: Protests, Bans, and Hollywood Hurdles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The latest entertainment highlights include a stir at the Hermes fashion show in Paris, where animal rights activists disrupted the event. Designer Nadege Vanhee showcased an array of tan leather outfits before PETA protestors interrupted, demanding the brand cease using exotic skins.

In other news, Naomi Campbell has been banned from serving as a charity trustee for five years by British authorities. An investigation revealed that funds from her charity were misused for personal indulgences, including spa treatments and cigarettes.

The entertainment world mourns the loss of Dame Maggie Smith, who passed away at 89. Smith, renowned for her roles from Shakespeare to the 'Harry Potter' series, leaves behind a legacy marked by numerous prestigious awards.

Additionally, pop star Katy Perry has expressed her affection for Pesto, a large king penguin chick in an Australian aquarium, drawing significant attention.

Lastly, the landscape for TV comedies has become challenging as Hollywood cuts back on new series releases, with comedies facing steeper declines compared to dramas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024