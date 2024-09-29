Entertainment Buzz: Protests, Bans, and Hollywood Hurdles

The latest entertainment highlights include a stir at the Hermes fashion show in Paris, where animal rights activists disrupted the event. Designer Nadege Vanhee showcased an array of tan leather outfits before PETA protestors interrupted, demanding the brand cease using exotic skins.

In other news, Naomi Campbell has been banned from serving as a charity trustee for five years by British authorities. An investigation revealed that funds from her charity were misused for personal indulgences, including spa treatments and cigarettes.

The entertainment world mourns the loss of Dame Maggie Smith, who passed away at 89. Smith, renowned for her roles from Shakespeare to the 'Harry Potter' series, leaves behind a legacy marked by numerous prestigious awards.

Additionally, pop star Katy Perry has expressed her affection for Pesto, a large king penguin chick in an Australian aquarium, drawing significant attention.

Lastly, the landscape for TV comedies has become challenging as Hollywood cuts back on new series releases, with comedies facing steeper declines compared to dramas.

