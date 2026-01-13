Canada-China Relations: A Diplomatic Dance Amid US Tensions

As Mark Carney, a prominent Canadian figure, arrives in China, the Asian powerhouse sees this as an opportunity to coax Canada slightly away from its long-standing ally, the United States.

China's state media encourages Canada to establish a foreign policy less reliant on American directions—a move towards 'strategic autonomy.' The backdrop includes heightened US-China tensions, exacerbated by Trump's economic actions.

Carney aims to rekindle ties with China, intensifying trade discussions, but remains wary of fully severing ties with the US, given historical alliances.