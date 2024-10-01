Maharashtra Governor Highlights Tribals' Development Efforts Under PM Modi's Leadership

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday highlighted the central government's commitment to the development of tribals under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during his speech at an 'Adivasi Mela' in Pombhurna town.

Efforts are focused on preserving the cultural identity and heritage of adivasis, with plans to establish a tribal university in Maharashtra, he announced. This university will include institutions like AIIMS, IIT, and IIM, reserving 80% of seats for tribal students.

The Governor also expressed pride in a tribal woman holding the presidential office and shared inspiring stories of tribal entrepreneurs like a woman in Gondia promoting Gondi-art. During the event, beneficiaries of various schemes were honored, and land leases distributed under the Community Forest Rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)