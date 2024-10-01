Left Menu

Maharashtra Governor Highlights Tribals' Development Efforts Under PM Modi's Leadership

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan emphasized the central government's commitment to the development of tribals under PM Modi's leadership, including special efforts to preserve their cultural heritage. Plans for a tribal university were also announced. Radhakrishnan highlighted the pride of a tribal woman president and the success of tribal entrepreneurs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 01-10-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 01-10-2024 23:52 IST
Maharashtra Governor Highlights Tribals' Development Efforts Under PM Modi's Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday highlighted the central government's commitment to the development of tribals under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during his speech at an 'Adivasi Mela' in Pombhurna town.

Efforts are focused on preserving the cultural identity and heritage of adivasis, with plans to establish a tribal university in Maharashtra, he announced. This university will include institutions like AIIMS, IIT, and IIM, reserving 80% of seats for tribal students.

The Governor also expressed pride in a tribal woman holding the presidential office and shared inspiring stories of tribal entrepreneurs like a woman in Gondia promoting Gondi-art. During the event, beneficiaries of various schemes were honored, and land leases distributed under the Community Forest Rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024