Left Menu

Dhanu Yatra: A Theatrical Extravaganza of Odisha's Cultural Heritage

Dhanu Yatra, the world's largest open-air theater festival, begins in Odisha's Bargarh. President Droupadi Murmu highlighted its unique cultural significance. The 11-day event, which turns Bargarh into ancient Mathura and Gopapur, features Krishna's legendary tales. The state supports it with a Rs 1 crore budget and live streaming arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-12-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 13:44 IST
Dhanu Yatra: A Theatrical Extravaganza of Odisha's Cultural Heritage
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu has extended her greetings as the Dhanu Yatra, a celebrated open-air theater festival, kicks off in Odisha's Bargarh on Wednesday evening.

Originating from Odisha, Murmu emphasized the festival's unmatched tradition and distinct identity on both national and international stages.

Murmu said she hopes the festival will enhance spiritual consciousness and cultural pride, expressing her best wishes for its success in posts written in Odia and Hindi.

During Dhanu Yatra, Bargarh transforms into ancient Mathura and Gopapur, re-enacting the legendary tales of 'Krishna Leela', which depict Lord Krishna's triumph over Kansa. This year, the state government has allocated Rs 1 crore for the event and arranged for its live streaming across the state and beyond.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also shared his greetings, describing Dhanu Yatra as a unique reflection of Odisha's rich cultural tapestry.

The 11-day festival, now in its 78th edition, will continue until January 3.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025