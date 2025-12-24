Dhanu Yatra: A Theatrical Extravaganza of Odisha's Cultural Heritage

President Droupadi Murmu has extended her greetings as the Dhanu Yatra, a celebrated open-air theater festival, kicks off in Odisha's Bargarh on Wednesday evening.

Originating from Odisha, Murmu emphasized the festival's unmatched tradition and distinct identity on both national and international stages.

Murmu said she hopes the festival will enhance spiritual consciousness and cultural pride, expressing her best wishes for its success in posts written in Odia and Hindi.

During Dhanu Yatra, Bargarh transforms into ancient Mathura and Gopapur, re-enacting the legendary tales of 'Krishna Leela', which depict Lord Krishna's triumph over Kansa. This year, the state government has allocated Rs 1 crore for the event and arranged for its live streaming across the state and beyond.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also shared his greetings, describing Dhanu Yatra as a unique reflection of Odisha's rich cultural tapestry.

The 11-day festival, now in its 78th edition, will continue until January 3.