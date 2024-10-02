Early Christmas in Venezuela Sparks Mixed Reactions Amid Economic Struggles

Venezuelans are grappling with an early start to Christmas this year, announced by President Nicolás Maduro. Decorations sprang up in Caracas, but the festive spirit was notably absent.

Residents like Desiré Aguiar decried the timing, questioning the logic of celebrating Christmas in October when economic hardships loom large. Traditionally a season marked by bonuses and increased spending, this year offers little relief for a populace hit by economic collapse.

The decree also comes in the wake of political turmoil. Maduro's controversial election victory prompted massive protests and a harsh crackdown, leaving many cautious about voicing dissent. While some appreciate the city clean-up accompanying the decorations, the early festivities have met with widespread cynicism and frustration.

