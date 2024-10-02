Left Menu

Early Christmas in Venezuela Sparks Mixed Reactions Amid Economic Struggles

Venezuelans are experiencing an early Christmas this year, following President Nicolás Maduro's decree. The move has ignited debates and mixed feelings among residents of Caracas, who are struggling with economic hardships. While setting up decorations, many expressed discontent, citing economic and traditional reasons for their opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 02-10-2024 00:19 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 00:19 IST
Early Christmas in Venezuela Sparks Mixed Reactions Amid Economic Struggles
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Venezuelans are grappling with an early start to Christmas this year, announced by President Nicolás Maduro. Decorations sprang up in Caracas, but the festive spirit was notably absent.

Residents like Desiré Aguiar decried the timing, questioning the logic of celebrating Christmas in October when economic hardships loom large. Traditionally a season marked by bonuses and increased spending, this year offers little relief for a populace hit by economic collapse.

The decree also comes in the wake of political turmoil. Maduro's controversial election victory prompted massive protests and a harsh crackdown, leaving many cautious about voicing dissent. While some appreciate the city clean-up accompanying the decorations, the early festivities have met with widespread cynicism and frustration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024