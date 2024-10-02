Early Christmas in Venezuela Sparks Mixed Reactions Amid Economic Struggles
Venezuelans are experiencing an early Christmas this year, following President Nicolás Maduro's decree. The move has ignited debates and mixed feelings among residents of Caracas, who are struggling with economic hardships. While setting up decorations, many expressed discontent, citing economic and traditional reasons for their opposition.
- Country:
- Venezuela
Venezuelans are grappling with an early start to Christmas this year, announced by President Nicolás Maduro. Decorations sprang up in Caracas, but the festive spirit was notably absent.
Residents like Desiré Aguiar decried the timing, questioning the logic of celebrating Christmas in October when economic hardships loom large. Traditionally a season marked by bonuses and increased spending, this year offers little relief for a populace hit by economic collapse.
The decree also comes in the wake of political turmoil. Maduro's controversial election victory prompted massive protests and a harsh crackdown, leaving many cautious about voicing dissent. While some appreciate the city clean-up accompanying the decorations, the early festivities have met with widespread cynicism and frustration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Gold Imports Soar Amid Festive Season Demand; Jewellery Exports Decline
Rahul Gandhi is playing politics over Agniveer scheme: Amit Shah at rally in Haryana's Loharu.
Tripura CM Saha Criticizes Congress as 'Dwindling Force' in State Politics
Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Congress and SP Over Caste Politics
Orkla's Ambitious Plans: IPO, Global Expansion, and Festive Season Push