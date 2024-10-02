Extravagant Elegance: Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week Finale

Nicolas Ghesquiere, the creative mind behind Louis Vuitton's womenswear, unveiled a stunning lineup of layered looks featuring short, flouncy skirts and puffy-sleeved jackets. This show marked the finale of Paris Fashion Week, setting an extravagant tone on its last day, Tuesday.

Held in a temporary venue within the Louvre Museum's courtyard, the runway, designed from trunk facades, ingeniously transformed into a podium signaling the show's start. Models strutted down the runway in tops cinched at the waist, their long necklaces and loose neckties adding motion to their sophisticated silhouettes.

As the show progressed, the pace quickened, introducing longer silhouettes like robe-like overcoats and bohemian trousers. Handbags of all shapes and sizes, often carried in multiples, complemented the outfits. The footwear paid homage to Vuitton's leatherworking roots, featuring relaxed flats and dressy heels with unique twists. Notably, LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault and French first lady Brigitte Macron, both seated in the front row, showed visible admiration for the collection and its creator.

(With inputs from agencies.)