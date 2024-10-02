Tragic Sinking of Migrant Vessels Off Djibouti Coast

Two vessels carrying migrants from Africa sank in the Red Sea off the coast of Djibouti, resulting in the deaths of 45 people, according to the UN migration agency on Tuesday.

The boats had set off from Yemen carrying a total of 310 individuals, as reported by the International Organization for Migration.

Every year, thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia risk irregular migration to Europe, facilitated by smugglers who pack vessels with desperate people.

The UN agency, assisting in search and rescue missions, announced on the social media platform X that 32 survivors had been rescued.

Djibouti's coast guard stated that the tragedy occurred approximately 150 meters off a beach in the northwest Khor Angar region. A joint rescue operation began early Monday, resulting in 115 people being rescued.

"We remain committed to finding the missing persons and ensuring the safety of the survivors," the agency stated on social media, accompanied by images of white body bags.

