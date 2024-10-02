Left Menu

Tragic Sinking of Migrant Vessels Off Djibouti Coast

Two migrant vessels from Africa sunk in the Red Sea off Djibouti, killing 45 people. The boats, carrying 310 individuals, were trying to reach Europe. While 115 survivors were rescued by Djibouti's coast guard, the search for missing persons continues, supported by the UN migration agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 02-10-2024 05:05 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 05:05 IST
Tragic Sinking of Migrant Vessels Off Djibouti Coast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two vessels carrying migrants from Africa sank in the Red Sea off the coast of Djibouti, resulting in the deaths of 45 people, according to the UN migration agency on Tuesday.

The boats had set off from Yemen carrying a total of 310 individuals, as reported by the International Organization for Migration.

Every year, thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia risk irregular migration to Europe, facilitated by smugglers who pack vessels with desperate people.

The UN agency, assisting in search and rescue missions, announced on the social media platform X that 32 survivors had been rescued.

Djibouti's coast guard stated that the tragedy occurred approximately 150 meters off a beach in the northwest Khor Angar region. A joint rescue operation began early Monday, resulting in 115 people being rescued.

"We remain committed to finding the missing persons and ensuring the safety of the survivors," the agency stated on social media, accompanied by images of white body bags.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024