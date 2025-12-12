Flight AI 171 Tragedy Alters Lives of Survivors' Families

The recent crash of Air India flight AI 171 in June has drastically altered the lives of many, particularly impacting the victims' families who had envisioned a future in the United Kingdom. The incident claimed 260 lives, including Surat resident Hiren Dayani's mother, Kailashben.

Dayani, who had carved out a successful career in London as a clinical research scientist, returned to India to care for his intellectually disabled sister following his mother's passing. His wife, Namrata, has opened a dental clinic as both adapt to their new reality in Surat, foregoing their previous high-paying jobs in the UK.

Likewise, Harish Godhaniya from Devbhumi Dwarka district decided against returning to his data analyst job in the UK following the loss of his wife, Riddhi, and three-year-old son in the crash. Godhaniya's dreams of settling in the UK were dashed, leaving him and other families to rebuild their lives in the wake of this disaster.

