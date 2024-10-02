Left Menu

Star-Studded Runway Event Celebrates Indian Heritage

Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra at the 'Namo Bharat' event in Mumbai. The show featured Malhotra's 'Evara' collection and honored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. Cancer survivors and terror attack heroes also participated, celebrating India's resilience and cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 14:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri, co-stars of the upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', walked the ramp for celebrated fashion designer Manish Malhotra at the 'Namo Bharat: Walk for Courage, Walk for Service, and Walk for Heritage' event in Mumbai.

In an Instagram post, Malhotra mentioned the fashion show was held on Tuesday night as part of the Seva Pakhwada to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday on September 17. The event showcased Malhotra's 'Evara' collection for 2024/25 and featured cancer survivors like Sonali Bendre, Tahira Kashyap, and Hina Khan, as well as terror attack heroes, sharing the ramp with professional models.

'Last night was magical,' Malhotra wrote. 'The fashion show honored our textiles, craftsmen, heritage, and culture during Honorable Prime Minister Modi's legacy through #sevapakhwada2024. Our showstoppers, Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri, graced the ramp with love, making it a memorable night.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

