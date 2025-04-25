Left Menu

Unified Stand: Telangana's Strong Message Against Terror

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged Prime Minister Modi to take decisive action against Pakistan, suggesting that PoK be merged with India. A candlelight rally led by Reddy witnessed massive support, resonating with the sentiments of national unity and strength against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-04-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 22:26 IST
Unified Stand: Telangana's Strong Message Against Terror
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust show of solidarity with the federal government, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver a resolute response to Pakistan and terrorist factions following the Pahalgam terror attack.

During a candlelight rally, Reddy drew parallels to former Prime Minister Vajpayee's praise for Indira Gandhi while advocating for firm action, including the potential merger of PoK with India, to deter future attacks.

The rally saw participation from key political figures and international delegates attending a Congress-organized summit, epitomizing a cohesive call against terrorism while evoking the spirit of unity across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025