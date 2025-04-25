Unified Stand: Telangana's Strong Message Against Terror

In a robust show of solidarity with the federal government, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver a resolute response to Pakistan and terrorist factions following the Pahalgam terror attack.

During a candlelight rally, Reddy drew parallels to former Prime Minister Vajpayee's praise for Indira Gandhi while advocating for firm action, including the potential merger of PoK with India, to deter future attacks.

The rally saw participation from key political figures and international delegates attending a Congress-organized summit, epitomizing a cohesive call against terrorism while evoking the spirit of unity across India.

