Unified Stand: Telangana's Strong Message Against Terror
In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged Prime Minister Modi to take decisive action against Pakistan, suggesting that PoK be merged with India. A candlelight rally led by Reddy witnessed massive support, resonating with the sentiments of national unity and strength against terrorism.
- Country:
- India
In a robust show of solidarity with the federal government, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver a resolute response to Pakistan and terrorist factions following the Pahalgam terror attack.
During a candlelight rally, Reddy drew parallels to former Prime Minister Vajpayee's praise for Indira Gandhi while advocating for firm action, including the potential merger of PoK with India, to deter future attacks.
The rally saw participation from key political figures and international delegates attending a Congress-organized summit, epitomizing a cohesive call against terrorism while evoking the spirit of unity across India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan Distances Itself from 2008 Mumbai Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana
BSF Takes Action: Anti-IED Sweeps Intensify at India-Pakistan Border
Pakistan Distances Itself from 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana
Armies of India and Pakistan Hold Crucial Flag Meeting Along LoC
Pakistani Prime Minister Visits Belarus to Enhance Bilateral Relations