Trump Administration's Turnaround on Student Visa Registrations

The Trump administration has decided to restore student visa registrations for thousands of foreign students whose statuses were terminated. This decision comes amidst lawsuits challenging the administration's initial actions. A new policy will be developed to provide a framework for SEVIS record terminations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 22:25 IST
The Trump administration announced a reversal on its recent decision to terminate student visa registrations for thousands of foreign students, ensuring their legal status remains intact.

This move was revealed during a federal court hearing in Boston, part of a series of legal challenges brought by international students against the government's actions.

ICE is now working on a new policy framework for maintaining student visa records in the SEVIS database, which monitors student compliance with visa conditions.

