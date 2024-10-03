Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Fashion designer Hedi Slimane leaves LVMH's Celine

Fashion designer Hedi Slimane has left LVMH's Celine brand, the company said on Wednesday, marking the latest high-profile departure from a fashion label as the industry grapples with a sales downturn. LVMH has named Michael Rider as Slimane's successor. Rider, who will start his new job early next year, worked alongside former Celine designer Phoebe Philo at Celine for over a decade.

Chanel returns to Grand Palais for Paris Fashion Week

Chanel took to the Grand Palais for its spring-summer runway show on Tuesday, marking its return to the soaring glass and steel monument with an eclectic collection of sparkly tweed ensembles and a singing performance from actor Riley Keough. Guests turned out in droves, emerging from a parade of black town cars, decked out head-to-toe in Chanel. After pausing for photos, they headed in through the grand entrance, freshly named after the label's founder Gabrielle Chanel.

John Amos, star of 1970s TV's 'Good Times' and 'Roots,' dies at 84

John Amos, the U.S. football player turned actor who was acclaimed for his roles in the 1970s TV series "Good Times" as well as the miniseries "Roots," died on Aug. 21 in Los Angeles at age 84, his son Kelly Christopher (K.C.) Amos said. Amos' death, which was due to natural causes according to a press release, was not disclosed until Tuesday.

Doctor pleads guilty in death of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry

One of two California doctors who were among the five people charged in the overdose death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry pleaded guilty on Wednesday to illegally distributing the drug ketamine. Dr. Mark Chavez of San Diego entered the plea during an appearance in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles. He could face up to 10 years in prison at his sentencing, which was scheduled for April.

Daniel Day-Lewis to come out of acting retirement for son's film 'Anemone'

Three-time Oscar winning actor Daniel Day-Lewis is coming out of retirement to star in his son's feature film directorial debut, "Anemone". The highly acclaimed performer, known for films such as "Lincoln" and "Gangs of New York", will take on his first acting role since 2017's "Phantom Thread", for which he earned his sixth Academy Award nomination.

